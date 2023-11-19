Maryland weather: Clear skies, then rain ahead of sunny Thanksgiving

Sunday’s clear skies are expected to become covered in clouds Monday, ahead of rain expected to hit the Baltimore metro area toward the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Mild weather is expected to continue Sunday, with temperatures forecast to reach a high of 60 degrees. Clouds will start to roll in around Monday, when a high of 50 degrees is expected.

Rain is forecast to begin Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday morning before clearing up in time for Thanksgiving Day. The precipitation is expected to be at its heaviest over Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

On Thanksgiving Day, temperatures are expected to reach 53 degrees, and skies are anticipated to be clear and sunny.