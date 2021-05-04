Weather service issues tornado warning for Carroll County on Monday night

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for central Carroll County on Monday night as a thunderstorm sweeps through the area.
The warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for Westminster and Hampstead and 9:15 p.m. for Mount Airy. New Windsor, Wagners Mill and Marston was also under a warning until 9 p.m.
The weather service said a severe thunderstorm was tracked seven miles north of Mount Airy around 8:30 p.m. with the potential to bring strong winds.
Parts of Frederick County were under a tornado warning, but it expired at 8:45 p.m.
It’s possible debris might fly through the air and damage to homes might occur, the weather service cautioned.
Those in the area are encouraged to move away from windows and to the basement or lowest floor in a sturdy building.