Baltimore area expected to have a warm weekend, with highs reaching above 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday

Baltimore is poised for a warm weekend with temperatures set to reach at least 90 degrees today, according to a National Weather Service forecast.
NWS Baltimore-Washington has temperatures reaching 92 degrees and a low of 69 on Saturday. Temperatures will increase on Sunday to 94 degrees with a low of 65.
There is also expected to be occasional isolated thunderstorms between Saturday and Sunday, with “normal” temperatures returning on Monday with a high of 74 degrees.
The increased temperatures come after a steadily rising warm level in Baltimore since Monday, following a high of 87 on both Thursday and Friday.
Neighboring cities like Washington, D.C. will also see similar temperatures, with a high of 91 degrees on Saturday and another high of 93 on Sunday.