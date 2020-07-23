Maryland weather: Scattered storms could bring more flash flooding across Baltimore area Thursday

Another round of scattered storms is expected Thursday afternoon around Baltimore before meteorologists say they expect the region to dry out heading into the weekend.
The National Weather Service is calling for light rain showers across Central Maryland that could develop into isolated showers and thunderstorms in the early part of the afternoon.
“It’s going to be a lot more isolated than yesterday, which was widespread,” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Showers could bring isolated instances of flash flooding, torrential rainfall and damaging winds, though meteorologists expect gusts to be less severe than Wednesday afternoon’s thunderstorm.
Meteorologists are watching for flooding specifically in the urban corridor from Baltimore to Washington. However, recent rainfall may mitigate that risk, Mansfield said.
While temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler in the afternoon, areas of Southern Maryland are under a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. with heat indices expected to reach 105 degrees.
Showers are expected to continue overnight, when temperatures may fall to the mid-60-to-70-degrees range in the Baltimore metro area, according to the National Weather Service.
On Friday, meteorologists are again calling for scattered showers before the region heads into a sunny weekend.
“We’re expecting a pretty standard summer day with a slight chance for storms during afternoon and evening hours,” Mansfield said of Friday.
Meteorologists are also predicting that a cold front may pass through the region on Friday as storms move to the south by the evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80 to low 90 degrees during the day before dropping into the mid 60s to low 70s.
National Weather Service officials anticipate dry weather for Saturday. However, there could be some lingering showers over Southern Maryland. Temperatures will generally be seasonable, with highs in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.