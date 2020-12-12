’Slight threat’ of snow in Maryland on Wednesday, says National Weather Service

After a mixture of fog, rain and sunshine Sunday and into Monday, there’s a “slight threat” of snow in central and eastern Maryland by midweek, according to the National Weather Service.
“There is a slight winter storm threat for Wednesday and Wednesday night,” the service’s meteorologists reported on Saturday, putting the chance of a snowfall for the region at 80 percent. “If the threat materializes, it may cause travel disruptions.”
The possibility of snow was for Virginia through the District of Columbia, Central Maryland and the Interstate 95 corridor. Snow is likely for Western Maryland off and on throughout the week, the NWS said.