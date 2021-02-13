Freezing, drizzly rain creating hazardous driving conditions in much of Maryland

Freezing, drizzly rain is expected throughout the Baltimore region and much of Maryland on Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a warning about icy roadways and hazardous driving conditions. “Avoid travel if possible,” the NWS said just before 10 a.m.
Meteorologists expected the freezing temperatures and rain to continue into the evening.
“Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” the NWS said. “Any surface that appears to be wet may actually be icy.”
The Maryland State Police joined in the warning about Saturday travel: “Be aware of the chance of freezing rain and wintry mix in the forecast this weekend for much of Maryland. Freezing rain can lead to ice on roads and icy buildup on trees and power lines. All this could lead to dangerous conditions.”
The weather service issued an ice storm warning through Sunday for the southern Maryland counties — Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s — and parts of Virginia.
“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice,” the NWS said. “Travel could be nearly impossible.”
