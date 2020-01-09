It’s forecast to feel more like April than January in Baltimore this weekend as a surge of warm and humid air raises temperatures more than 20 degrees above normal and delivers potentially stormy weather.
After cold conditions Thursday give way to milder conditions Friday, highs are forecast to surge to the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday. That is potentially within a few degrees of Baltimore’s record highs for Jan. 11-12 — 73 degrees and 70 degrees, respectively.
Temperatures may only fall to the upper 50s late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, which could break a record for the highest minimum daily temperature for the date. But temperatures are forecast to fall Sunday night as a cold front moves through the region, though they are expected to remain above normal in the 40s and 50s.
Normal highs in mid-January are around 40 degrees, with lows typically in the mid-20s.
Rain is possible Saturday. By early Sunday it’s likely, along with some potential thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecasters said that the warm and moist air in place could be “conducive to produce heavy rainfall" early sunday, and gusty winds are also expected.
Next week, temperatures are forecast to be cooler, but still on the warm side, with highs expected in the lower 50s and lows closer to average highs for this time of year, around 40 degrees.