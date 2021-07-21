xml:space="preserve">
Thunderstorms expected amid a hot and humid Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore, forecasters say

Christine Condon
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 21, 2021 8:11 AM

Wednesday is likely to be hot and humid, with high temperatures close to 90 degrees, and afternoon thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, forecasters say.

In the Baltimore area, the storms are likely to begin around 4 p.m., and clear the area by 6 to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds are the primary threat. The weather service gave the Eastern Shore, along with Annapolis, Aberdeen and Southeastern Baltimore under a “slight” risk from the storms. Farther west, the threat is less severe.

Meanwhile, much of the state, minus the Western panhandle, is under a Code Orange air quality alert Wednesday, which means that air pollution concentrations could become unhealthy for sensitive groups like children, people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. Those groups should consider avoiding strenuous exercise outdoors, according to the National Weather Service.

It comes as wildfires in Oregon bring hazy, smoky skies to Maryland.

Cooler and less humid conditions are expected Wednesday night, following a cold front’s passage through the area, forecasters say.

“Rather pleasant conditions for July” are expected Thursday and Friday, the weather service said, as high pressure builds throughout the area. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

