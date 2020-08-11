Maryland weather: Parts of Baltimore County under flood warning Tuesday; Wednesday storms could bring flash flooding to region

Parts of Baltimore County are under a flood warning Tuesday as thunderstorms bring heavy rain through the area.
Areas of Baltimore County that could see flooding include Carney, Perry Hall, Rossville, White Marsh, Kingsville, Joppatowne, Upper Falls, Gunpowder, Bradshaw and Nottingham, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect through 8:30 p.m.
The storms come the day before a slow-moving storm system is forecast to move through the Baltimore region Wednesday, prompting the weather service to issue a flash flood watch for the afternoon.
A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday and then stall out, the weather service said, allowing rain to linger. The showers and thunderstorms are expected to be “slow moving” and could produce up to one to two inches of rain. Some areas might even receive up to four inches, the weather service said.
The flash flood watch begins at noon on Wednesday and will be in effect until 11 p.m.
Overnight Tuesday temperatures are expected to dip to 78 degrees with a chance of rain around 30%.
Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to hit a high of 90 degrees and the showers and thunderstorms will likely begin after noon, according to the forecast. The chance of rain is around 70% and up to a half of an inch of rain is possible.
Overnight Wednesday, the low will be 77 and a 60% chance of rainfall. Forecasters said rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, though it could be higher with thunderstorms.