Maryland weather: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, hail Tuesday evening

Severe storms are forecast to move across the Baltimore region Tuesday evening and could bring damaging winds and hail.
The National Weather Service is forecasting multiple storm systems to move from the Great Lakes into the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic through the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. In some areas, they could bring a risk of isolated tornadoes, but that is not expected to be a major concern in Maryland.
Stormy weather is expected to move into the Baltimore region by late afternoon or early evening. After a lull, another round of storms is possible in the early hours of Wednesday morning, meteorologists said.
“The primary threat with these storms might be hail (a somewhat uncommon occurrence at this time of day in this part of the country),” weather service meteorologists in the agency’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office wrote.
Storms are forecast to dissipate by Wednesday morning, though rain showers could continue, with windy and warm conditions forecast Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures could reach the mid-70s.