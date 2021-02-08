Maryland weather: Possible freezing rain and light snow overnight could make for slick Tuesday morning commute

Don’t plan to hit the snooze button Tuesday morning — you’re probably going to need the extra couple of minutes.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory Monday warning travelers about the potential for hazardous commuting conditions Tuesday morning across most of Maryland, including Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Howard County.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 29 degrees as high pressure moves away from the area, bringing the possibility of light snow and freezing rain. The chance of precipitation is 30%, the weather service said.
“If this threat does materialize during the Tuesday morning rush- hour, many roads could quickly turn icy,” the weather service wrote in the advisory. “This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using telework options.”
Temperatures are expected to warm up to a high of 45 degrees throughout the day Tuesday as a warm front moves through the region in the afternoon before a cold front returns. Overnight Tuesday the low will be around 27 degrees and there is a possibility of a light wintry mix or freezing rain.
Snow is likely the rest of the week and throughout the weekend, according to the forecast.