The storm that led to Saturday cancellations of events like Baltimore’s Artscape began to bring rain overnight across Central Maryland as Tropical Storm Ophelia moved north.

The storm made landfall on the North Carolina coast early Saturday, lashing coastal areas with damaging winds and dangerous surges of water, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Radar, hurricane hunter aircraft and observers on the ground found that Ophelia’s center came ashore at around 6:15 a.m. near Emerald Isle with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), the hurricane center said in an update. That’s roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Cape Lookout, the center said.

Life-threatening flooding caused by the weather system was forecast for parts of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, but the system was forecast to weaken after landfall, the hurricane center reported.

Ophelia was expected to turn north Saturday and then shift northeast on Sunday. The storm promised a weekend of windy conditions and heavy rain up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) in parts of North Carolina and Virginia and 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) in the rest of the mid-Atlantic region through Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will approach the Baltimore area from the south this morning, then move across the Mid-Atlantic through the weekend. The remnants of Ophelia will exit by late Sunday, with high pressure building in from the north for the early to middle portions of next week.

The storm led to other cancellations Saturday, including Artscape, public school events in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties, the Festival for the Animals in Cockeysville, The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival in Annapolis and the Maryland Renaissance Festival. It is unclear if the weather will lead to cancellation of events Sunday at Artscape and elsewhere.

Gov. Wes Moore, in addition to leaders of North Carolina and Virginia, declared a state of emergency. Moore said in a statement Friday evening that the state expected an extended period of strong winds, heavy rainfall and elevated tides.

In Annapolis, Maryland’s capital, water taxi driver Scott Bierman said service would be closed Saturday.

“We don’t operate when it’s going to endanger passengers and or damage vessels,” Bierman said.

In Washington, the Nationals baseball team postponed its Saturday game until Sunday.

Scientists say climate change could result in hurricanes expanding their reach into mid-latitude regions more often, making storms like this month’s Hurricane Lee more common.

One study simulated tropical cyclone tracks from preindustrial times, modern times and a future with higher emissions. It found that hurricanes would track closer to the coasts including around Boston, New York and Virginia and be more likely to form along the Southeast coast.

Nancy Shoemaker and her husband Bob stopped by a waterside park in downtown Annapolis to pick up sandbags. A water surge in a storm last October washed away sandbags they had in their yard.

“We’re hoping it won’t be that way this time,” Nancy Shoemaker said. “If we have a lot of wind and a lot of surge, it can look like the ocean out there, so that’s a problem.”

This article will be updated.