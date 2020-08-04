One killed by downed tree as Isaias leaves path of tornadoes, outages, floods in Maryland

A drenching downfall flooded streets and prompted the closure of lanes of Interstate 95 at the Moravia Road exit ramp in Baltimore and on the inner loop of Interstate 695 at MD 151 in Baltimore County. Westbound traffic was halted at one point on the Bay Bridge, restrictions on house trailers and empty box trailers were implemented on the I-695 Key and Tydings Bridges and wind warnings were in effect at the Hatem Bridge.