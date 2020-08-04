One killed by downed tree as Isaias leaves path of tornadoes, outages, floods in Maryland

A driver was killed in St. Mary’s County Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Isaias swept swiftly through Maryland, spawning tornadoes, causing more than 60,000 power outages and dumping more than 7 inches of rain in some parts of the state.
It took responders several hours to extract the driver of a car in Mechanicsville after a large tree fell on it around 9:30 a.m., according to Cpl. Julie Yingling, a spokeswoman for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was killed, and there were no other passengers in the car, which had been traveling on Three Notch Road near Charlotte Hall School Road when it was struck, Yingling said.
Meanwhile, state troopers rescued one person after two cars were swept into high water around 11 a.m. on Brandywine Road near the border between Charles and Prince George’s counties. Rescuers took one person to the hospital and were looking for a second person, the Maryland State Police said.
Flash flood and tornado watches and warnings were in effect across the state. Trees and power lines were downed with winds of up to 70 mph reported. The storm was expected to continue to impact Maryland through Tuesday evening.
Anne Arundel Count bore the brunt of the power outages, with 17,329 BGE customers without power, the most of any jurisdiction in the state. Baltimore City as well as a handful of other counties also reported isolated outages.
By late morning, the National Hurricane Center said the center of Isaias was moving rapidly across Eastern Maryland, approximately 20 miles south of Fredericktown.
“At my direction, the state has activated all available resources to respond, and our team will continue to monitor the storm’s path,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “We urge Marylanders to heed all warnings, avoid travel if possible, and use common sense.”
There were confirmed and suspected tornadoes in multiple areas in the lower Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland, including St. Mary’s Wicomico, Worcester and Calvert counties.
A drenching downfall flooded streets and prompted the closure of lanes of Interstate 95 at the Moravia Road exit ramp in Baltimore and on the inner loop of Interstate 695 at MD 151 in Baltimore County. Westbound traffic was halted at one point on the Bay Bridge, restrictions on house trailers and empty box trailers were implemented on the I-695 Key and Tydings Bridges and wind warnings were in effect at the Hatem Bridge.
By 11:25 a.m., the State Highway Administration had been called to 55 incidents. The Maryland Transit Administration has implemented diversions on several LocalLink and CityLink bus routes due to weather conditions. MTA continues to advise travelers for the potential for transit service delays throughout the day as the storm progresses.
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was expecting flight delays and cancellations due to the storm, and travelers were advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information. The U.S. Coast Guard prohibited ships from entering or leaving the Port of Baltimore channels.
All COVID-19 testing operations were suspended. Meanwhile, Maryland State Parks has closed several day-use areas and campgrounds, and evacuated or relocated some campers in areas likely to be affected by the storm and flooding.
