Maryland weather: Tropical Storm Fay could form along Mid-Atlantic coast in the next few days

A rainy weather system could strengthen into a tropical storm along Maryland’s Atlantic coast in the next few days, the latest in a flurry of earlier-than-usual tropical activity this year. It would be named Tropical Storm Fay.
The National Hurricane Center estimates a 60% chance a tropical cyclone forms somewhere between North Carolina and New Jersey within the next couple of days, and a 70% chance that happens within the next five days.
Regardless, the National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain for the Delmarva Peninsula on Thursday and Friday. A couple of inches of rain, and more in some places, could potentially cause some flash flooding from the coast to the Interstate 95 corridor, meteorologists said.
Rain would also be widespread from New York into New England.
Dangerous rip currents are also likely at Mid-Atlantic beaches.
It is relatively rare for a tropical system to form along the East Coast at this time of year — it’s more typical in September or October. But Atlantic waters are abnormally warm, providing energy and fuel for storms to strengthen.
And the storm would also be remarkable because it would be the earliest F-named storm since record-keeping began. The sixth Atlantic storm of the season forms on or around Sept. 8, on average.