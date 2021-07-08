Flash flood watch in place for Baltimore as Elsa approaches; storm to hit southern Maryland and Eastern Shore hardest

A flash flood watch has been issued in parts of the Baltimore area, along with tropical storm warnings in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties and much of the Eastern Shore, in advance of tropical storm Elsa’s arrival in Maryland Thursday night.
Thursday morning, the storm was located over North Carolina and heading northeast. In Baltimore, showers and thunderstorms are likely to begin after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say the impacts on the Baltimore area will be relatively mild, however.
“The most likely scenario brings roughly 2-3″ of rain across southern MD, with areas northwest of there likely seeing not much at all from Elsa,” read a NWS forecast.
The flash flood watches were kept in place for Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Southern Baltimore County, Cecil County, Charles County, Southeast Harford County and Prince George’s County because the storm could exceed expectations, forecasters said.
Windy conditions from the storm will mainly impact southern Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Shore, peaking between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. The surf is likely to be rough, and isolated tornadoes and flash flooding is a possibility, according to the National Weather Service.
St. Mary’s County has declared a local state of emergency from Thursday to July 13.
By early Friday morning, Elsa will be bound for New England, forecasters say. But Friday afternoon, a new front will approach from the west, and could bring more severe storms.
Latest Weather
Saturday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high around 82 degrees, but showers could return Sunday afternoon, leading into a rainy start to next week.