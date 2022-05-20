Maryland weather: Baltimore area under tornado watch Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Maryland on Friday, including the Baltimore area, warning that storms could bring high winds, hail and possible tornados.

The watch, which is in place until 7 p.m., includes Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Frederick and Cecil counties, as well as Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties in Western Maryland

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/j0yjjPKnW3 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 20, 2022

“An isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado is possible early this afternoon, especially across north-east MD,” the National Weather Service said.

