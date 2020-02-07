xml:space="preserve">

A line of severe storms made its way through the Baltimore region Friday morning, with parts of the area temporarily under tornado warnings.

A tornado warning had been issued earlier in the morning for parts of Carroll and Howard counties. That warning expired at 8:30 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect until 8:30 a.m. in parts of Carroll, Howard, Baltimore and Montgomery counties.

The National Weather Service said the storm could bring damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

This article will be updated.

