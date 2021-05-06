Tornado touched down in Frederick County on Monday, weather service says

A tornado touched down in Frederick County on Monday, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
The weather service said the EF-1 tornado reached peak winds of 90 mph between Libertytown and Mount Pleasant and that it traveled about three-quarters of a mile with a maximum 200-yard-wide path between 8:14 p.m. and 8:16 p.m..
The tornado produced “extensive” tree damage, the weather service said, with at least 150 being uprooted, snapped or damaged. It originated in the 10800 block of Old Annapolis Road before moving east, then northeast