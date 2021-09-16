Maryland weather: Flash flood watch issued ahead of possible thunderstorms

With rainfall likely throughout Thursday evening, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the Baltimore region.
Thunderstorms are most likely after 5 p.m. and there is a 60% chance of rain. The flood advisory is set to expire at 9 p.m. and rainfall amounts could reach between a tenth and quarter of an inch, though the weather service warned it could be higher with thunderstorms.
Overnight, temperatures will be a low around 70 degrees with some fog and cloudy skies. The weather service said showers are possible overnight, but that “much of the area should stay dry.”
The weekend weather is expected to be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.