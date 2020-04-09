Maryland weather: Severe storms moving through region bringing potential for damaging winds and hail

Severe storms moving through the Baltimore region midday Thursday threatened to bring damaging winds and hail.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect across Carroll County and parts of northwestern Howard and Baltimore counties through 12:30 p.m.
And a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across Central Maryland through 4 p.m.
Meteorologists urged residents to take shelter as the storms end what had been a period of tranquil and warm weather.
The storms come ahead of a strong cold front that is forecast to drop daytime temperatures into the mid- to lower 50s Friday and Saturday, and lows down into the 30s.