Maryland weather: Showers, thunderstorms Thursday backed up by powerful gusts Friday, forecasters say

Afternoon showers in Maryland Thursday afternoon could give way to thunderstorms in the evening before potentially damaging winds rush into the Baltimore area Friday, forecasters say.
A cold front sweeping southeast from the Great Lakes Thursday will be backed up by a heavy wind beginning Friday morning, with a steady flow of 20 to 35 mph wind and gusts up to 60 mph, meteorologists with the National Weather Service predicted.
Forecasters issued a high wind watch for much of Maryland, including the Baltimore metropolitan area, from Friday morning through Friday night.
“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service warned. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
As the cold front moves in from the Midwest Thursday afternoon, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop the same evening in the Appalachian Mountains, near the Mason-Dixon Line, the forecasters predicted.
Some storms could produce damaging winds in Central Maryland, the meteorologists said.
The Baltimore area should begin to see isolated showers around 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by scattered thunderstorms until 4 p.m. and then another thunderstorm before 7 p.m., forecasters said. The temperature should top out at 80 degrees Thursday, they said, and intermittent rain could continue overnight, with the temperature dropping as low as 59 degrees.
“As the cold front pushes through the region later this evening and overnight, much drier and noticeably cooler air will rush in across the region from the northwest,” meteorologists wrote in an online weather discussion Thursday morning.
On the back of warm weather, forecasters are calling for a comparably cool day Friday, noting that the high temperature could be reached around 12 a.m. The low for Friday is 45 degrees.
The biggest story Friday, the meteorologists wrote, will be the northwest wind. They’ll be keeping tabs on whether the wind watch should be upgraded to a warning, considering the possibility of gusts up to 60 mph.
“This magnitude of wind could bring down small branches and blow loose objects around,” the weather discussion read.
Forecasters said the heavy winds should subdue around midnight Friday, as temperatures plummet afterward into the 40s and, in some places, 30s.
Expect more seasonable weather Saturday, with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night, the forecasters said. It could still be breezy, they said, but in the Baltimore area there’s a predicted high of 65 and a low of 54.
Sunday should be warmer, with temperatures peaking around 78 degrees, forecasters said.