Maryland weather: Coastal flood advisory in effect in Baltimore with severe thunderstorms in forecast Wednesday night

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect Wednesday night in Baltimore City with severe thunderstorms expected to hit the area, forecasters say.
The advisory, which also covers the shoreline of Baltimore County, is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. A coastal flood advisory for Anne Arundel County’s shoreline is in effect until 10 p.m.
Forecasters say stormy weather and high tides could create flooding in low-lying areas, with up to 6 inches of inundation. Areas like the end of Thames Street and the promenade near the Inner Harbor’s dragon boat dock in Baltimore and City Dock in Annapolis could be underwater, according to the National Weather Service advisory issued Wednesday afternoon.
Severe storms are possible in the Baltimore area between 3 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, fueled by an approaching cold front, according to the weather service. The storms could include damaging wind gusts, isolated flooding, isolated hail and a tornado, weather service forecasters say. A forecast for Baltimore indicated storms weren’t likely to begin until after 5 p.m. Wednesday, and that wind gusts could reach 22 mph.
In Baltimore, showers are likely to continue overnight and into Thursday, according to a weather service forecast. But it’s likely the day will gradually become clear and give way to a sunny weekend with high temperatures in the 80s.