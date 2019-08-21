Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Baltimore area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Wednesday until 10 p.m. for the greater Baltimore region, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch was put in effect for Baltimore and surrounding counties, as well as eastern Maryland, around 3:30 p.m., according to weather officials.
Counties impacted by the watch are Anne Arundel, Caroline, Charles, Howard, Prince George’s, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Calvert, Cecil, Harford, Montgomery and Talbot counties, according to weather officials.