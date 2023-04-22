Maryland weather: Baltimore under severe thunderstorm warning

Baltimore is under a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued at 2:47 p.m. and is set to expire at 3:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 6 p.m.

Advertisement

At 3:12 p.m. in Baltimore County, the weather service reported severe thunderstorms moving northeast at 45 mph.

The severe thunderstorm watch also applies to Glen Burnie and Ellicott City.

Advertisement

The NWS defines a thunderstorm as “severe” when it produces hail that’s 1 inch or larger in diameter or wind speeds that exceed 58 mph.

The Orioles are scheduled to host the Detroit Tigers Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

The weather service forecasts showers and thunderstorms through 11 p.m.