Maryland weather: A rainy start to the week predicted in the Baltimore region

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to come and go through the Baltimore metro region through Tuesday evening, with expected heavy rainfall Sunday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch starting at 8 p.m. in the city and parts of Central Maryland.

The weekend’s sunny skies are expected to become enshrouded by scattered showers starting after 5 p.m. in downtown Baltimore, developing into storms later Sunday night that are forecasted to bring between a quarter and half of an inch of rainfall.

The storms might also lead to scattered instances of flash flooding until 2 a.m. Monday in Baltimore and the southern half of Baltimore County, as well as central Anne Arundel County and the southeast portions of Harford and Howard counties.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 8PM this evening to 2AM Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the watch area with the potential to produce 1-2 inches of rainfall in a short time frame. Locally higher precipitation totals are possible. #VAwx #DCwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/T5k7cxvzzP — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 6, 2023

The wet weather is expected to continue Monday with scattered showers forecasted for both the morning and evening commutes, bringing up to half of an inch of rain before progressing into likely thunderstorms in the evening, when another half to three quarters of an inch of rainfall is predicted to fall in Baltimore.

High temperatures throughout the week are expected to remain in the mid-to-high-80s, reaching 89 degrees on Monday and 86 degrees on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

More rain is expected to last through Tuesday evening, with sunny skies predicted Wednesday, along with a high temperature of 89 degrees. But rain might return Thursday afternoon, setting up a wet end to a mostly damp week.

Last month was particularly rainy in Central Maryland, with nearly half of the days in July seeing at least some rainfall at BWI Marshall Airport, according to the weather service, which reported July’s rainfall total at the airport was about 2⅓ inches more than average for the month.