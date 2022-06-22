Maryland weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain possible starting Wednesday afternoon

Showers and isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail are expected in the Baltimore region beginning Wednesday afternoon.
A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for much of Maryland, including Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties along with the Patapsco River and Baltimore Harbor, according to the National Weather Service.
Advertisement
“Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will produce heavy rain with isolated instances of flooding possible,” NWS said.
Storms are likely after 2 p.m. with the possibility small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. Wednesday’s weather is partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. About half an inch of rainfall is possible, according to NWS.