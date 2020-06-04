Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across Baltimore area Thursday

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across Central Maryland until 10 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Scattered incidents of damaging winds are possible during the storms after 3 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, and a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall are possible.
Heavy rainfall after 1 p.m. Friday could cause isolated incidents of flooding in the region, according to the forecast. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation, and the weather is otherwise expected to be overcast with a high of 89 degrees.
The hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday covers the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, the Tidal Potomac River, and adjacent counties in central Maryland and northern Virginia as well as Washington, D.C., according to the weather service.
Depending on their severity, the storms might require the weather service’s trained SKYWARN Storm Spotter volunteers in the area to be activated late Thursday afternoon or evening, the agency said.
The roughly 350,000 to 400,000 Storm Spotters across the country provide real-time updates on severe weather in their areas to enhance the Weather Service’s reporting, according to the agency’s website.
Some rain could continue into the weekend. A 30% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible, is in the forecast Saturday, which is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
The storm system should clear up by Sunday, which is forecast to be sunny with a high near 78, according to the weather service.