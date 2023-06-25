Scattered storms predicted to hit Central Maryland on Monday afternoon; hail and damaging winds possible

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Scattered storms could become severe enough to bring quarter-size hail and damaging winds to the Baltimore region Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of central and southern Maryland, as well as the Eastern Shore, are under an enhanced risk for severe storms throughout Monday afternoon into the evening, the weather service said Sunday.

Increased confidence in severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds on Monday afternoon. Latest update from @NWSSPC has brought an Enhanced Risk for severe storms along/east of the I-95 corridor. Have multiple ways to get warning tomorrow. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/L5tDWsSpTm — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 25, 2023

There is a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms lasting in Baltimore from Sunday night into Monday, when the weather service estimates a chance of rain throughout the morning. Thunderstorms could begin as early as 11 a.m. Monday, with the chance of thunder increasing into the afternoon and the potential for precipitation near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor expected to rise to 86% at around 5 p.m.

Storms causing damaging wind gusts above 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible anywhere throughout the enhanced risk area Monday afternoon and evening, according to NWS meteorologist Cody Ledbetter. The storms will also bring the possibility of a tornado, and a threat for flash flooding across the area.

Rainfall near the Inner Harbor could reach between a half and three quarters of an inch throughout Monday’s storms.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 90 degrees Monday afternoon in Baltimore. Isolated severe storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening as well, with slightly cooler temperatures reaching a high of 84 degrees.

The weather service predicts a chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout Wednesday. The precipitation, which comes during Maryland’s fifth-driest year in more than a century, is expected to clear up by Thursday morning.