Clear skies and sunshine are in the forecast for Thanksgiving in Baltimore this week.
The temperature is expected to be about 50 degrees Thursday and even warmer — 60 degrees — on Wednesday, when many Marylanders will be traveling to visit friends and relatives for the holiday, according to the National Weather Service.
“There should be plenty of sunshine” on Thanksgiving, said Kevin Witt, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “We don’t anticipate any rainfall, snowfall, anything like that.”
The daily high temperatures should be in the 50s and 60s all week, according to the Weather Service.
There is a chance of showers Tuesday night, Wednesday and Saturday, but mostly sunny conditions are expected for the rest of the week.