Maryland weather: Forecasters expecting a mostly sunny week starting with Monday

The Baltimore metro area is expected to be sunny throughout the week, following a wet Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts Monday will have a temperature high of 46 degrees with wind gusts of up to 29 mph while remaining sunny. At night, temperatures will drop to a low around 26 degrees with gusts around 6 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 38 degrees with wind gusts from 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph. At night, temperatures will reach a low around 20 degrees with gusts around 7 to 15 mph.

Wednesday should be sunny with a high of 43 degrees and wind blowing up to 20 mph. At night, temperatures will hit a low around 26 degrees.

Advertisement

Forecasters expect Thursday will have temperatures as high as 56 degrees, and in the evening, temperatures will drop to a low around 34 degrees.

Going into the weekend, Friday will have a 50% chance of rain after 2 p.m. with temperatures reaching 54 degrees. At night, Friday will still be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, but temperatures will have a low around 39 degrees.

Sunny days return on Saturday with a high around 55 degrees. At night, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the temperature dropping to a low around 36 degrees.