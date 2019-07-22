Sunday was 99 degrees. Thankfully, this nightmare is almost over.

Normally, we here at The Baltimore Sun like to remove ourselves from the subjective process of labeling something “too much” or “too many” of something.
Whether a budget allocation is too much for one department compared with another or if someone eats too many crabs at the Inner Harbor are judgment calls for you, the audience, not us, to make.
But it was too hot this weekend.
Baltimore and Maryland residents suffered through a third day of temperatures reaching near 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with heat indexes pushing the felt temperature well into the 100s.
Temperatures reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
It marked the third day in a row temperatures in the Baltimore region were in the 90s as a heat wave grips much of the country east of, and including, Texas.
Excessive-heat warnings were in effect for much of the East Coast and parts of the Midwest on Sunday as officials stressed that people limit their time outdoors or make additional preparations if they planned to be outside.
However, the forecast for this week looks to at least give some temporary relief from everything being too hot, albeit not in time for Artscape.
The weather service wrote that scattered thunderstorms might develop late overnight and into Monday morning and continue into the afternoon, with the high reaching 89 degrees Fahrenheit.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Baltimore City, Frederick County, Carroll County and Howard County until 9:15 p.m., with the warning extending to 9:30 for Baltimore and Harford counties.
Wind warnings are in effect at the Interstate 695 Key Bridge, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The storms are expected to continue into the afternoon and the service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the Baltimore-D.C. corridor for Monday afternoon into Monday evening. The service wrote that the region will see an average rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches, with up to 4 inches possible in some regions.
But, as the rain is expected to leave the area to the southeast by Tuesday afternoon, the service wrote, “much cooler temperatures and lower humidity” will follow.
Writing about Wednesday through Saturday, the service said, “The long term period is shaping up to be one of the nicest stretches of weather we’ve experience all summer,” which is an argument for and against karma.
“High temperatures will reach the low 80s along the urban corridor, while higher elevation locations will struggle to make it out of the 70s,” the service wrote. “Other than a few passing fair weather clouds, each day should feature near wall to wall sunshine.”
However, expect temperatures to slowly rise during the week, with temperatures reaching close to 90 by Sunday, the service wrote.