Maryland weather: After overnight chill, temperatures will gradually rise and approach 70 degrees late in week

Pull your sunglasses out and get ready to hang up your jackets. Skies will be mostly sunny all week and temperatures, after an unseasonable chill Sunday night, will rise steadily, reaching a high of 69 degrees Thursday and Friday.
High pressure will move offshore Monday night bringing the warmer temperatures, and the moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will cause temperatures to rise to 15 to 20 degrees above normal for early March, according to the National Weather Service.
Overnight Sunday is expected to have a low of 27 degrees, with some parts of Maryland having their lowest temperatures of the year.
Temperatures Monday around Baltimore will be in the high 40s with an overnight low in the upper 30s, the service said.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both have highs around 65 degrees before Thursday and Friday bring a high of nearly 70 degrees.
Clouds will move in Friday night and Saturday there’s a 30% chance of rain with a high of 59 degrees. On Sunday, the first day of Daylight Saving Time, the high will drop to around 50 with partly sunny skies.