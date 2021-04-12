Baltimore weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued across region

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the Baltimore region Sunday night after a day of sunshine and warm temperatures.
The weather service issued the warning for southeastern Carroll and Frederick counties, northern Howard and west-central Baltimore counties. The warning is issued until 8:30 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm with 60 mph winds was located near Mount Airy, the weather service said, and there is the potential for trees and large branches to fall with the strong gusts.
A special marine warning including the Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point and Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor was issued until 9:30 p.m.
A cold front is expected to swing through the region Sunday night, pushing the rain and thunderstorm from the area.