Maryland weather: Gusty winds, chilly conditions expected Monday; Garrett County getting snow

The Baltimore area is expecting strong, gusty winds Monday morning, the National Weather Service said Sunday night.
The weather service issued a wind advisory from 8:45 a.m. to midnight Sunday and 6 a.m. to noon Monday. Northwest wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph.
“The strongest winds will occur in the few hours after sunrise,” the forecast says. “Gusts approaching, or potentially even exceeding 40 mph will be possible through the morning. Winds should decrease slightly during the afternoon, but it will still remain very windy.”
Meanwhile, in Garrett County, the area near Deep Creek Lake is expected to get one of its first snowfalls this fall overnight, with 1 to 3 inches in the forecast and a low of 24 degrees. The high Monday is expected to reach 34 before it dips to 29, and another inch of snow could fall.
Though temperatures in the Baltimore area will be chilly, there is no snow in the forecast. Overnight temperatures Sunday will reach a low of 36 degrees, and Monday will have a high of 48 and a low of 37.
The rest of the week is expected to be warmer with “mild” and “tranquil” conditions, the weather service said. A high-pressure system is moving offshore while an upper ridge develops, bringing sunny weather and temperatures in the 60s.