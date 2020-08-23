Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several Baltimore area counties on Sunday afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several counties around the Baltimore region for late Sunday afternoon as isolated storms swept through the region.
South central Carroll County, northwestern Howard County, north central Montgomery County and southeastern Frederick County are all under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m., the weather service said.
Southeastern Harford and east-central Baltimore County were also under a warning but it expired around 5:15 p.m.
A thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail passed near Kingsville and Middle River, the weather service said, and was moving southeast at 10 mph. Around 5 p.m., a similar storm passed through Frederick.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the remainder of Sunday and a low of 74 degrees is expected, according to the forecast.