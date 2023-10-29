Baltimore weather: Scattered showers on Sunday; more rain Monday afternoon; getting colder Tuesday

After a couple of unseasonably warm days, it’s time to get the umbrellas and light jackets out.

Expect a series of scattered showers starting Sunday, with a 50% chance mainly after 5 p.m. Amidst mostly cloudy skies, temperatures are expected to reach a high near 71 degrees, with an eastward wind around 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will likely continue Sunday night, especially before 11 p.m., with a 30% chance of precipitation. As the evening progresses, temperatures will dip to around 58. Initial northeast winds at about 5 mph will gradually become calm.

Monday is set to follow a similar pattern with scattered showers, predominantly after 2 p.m., and temperatures peaking near 73. The wind will shift from a southern direction, moving between 5-15 mph, to a northwestern orientation by the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 23 mph. Rain chances for Monday stand at 30%.

By Monday night, there’s a potential for rain, primarily before 8 p.m. The night will likely bring mostly cloudy skies, with lows dropping to around 43. A consistent north wind will blow at 8-10 mph.

Tuesday brings a change. The day will be partly sunny with a high only near 53. There’s a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. The wind, initially from the north at 6-8 mph, will rotate to an easterly direction by the afternoon. Tuesday night remains mostly cloudy with lows nearing 37. Rain chances persist at 20%.