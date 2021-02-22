Baltimore weather: Winter weather advisory starts Monday morning with 1-2 inches of snow possible throughout day

Don’t put away the snow brushes just yet.
The Baltimore region could see 1-2 inches of snow throughout the day Monday, National Weather Service forecasters said Sunday in describing a fast-moving weather system that is expected to have most of its effects north and west of Interstate 95.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for Carroll and Frederick counties, northern Baltimore County and northwest Montgomery, northwest Howard and northwest Harford counties.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute,” forecasters said. “Visibility may be reduced below one-half mile at times in snow Monday morning.”
High pressure is set to leave the area Sunday night when temperatures will dip to around 30 degrees, which will bring the wintry weather to the region again.
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is likely to occur in the morning between 7 and 9, but after 1 p.m. the precipitation will switch to rain. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little to no ice accumulation and the high in the upper 30s.
The weather service cautioned that even though temperatures are likely to rise above freezing, roadways could still potentially be slick and accumulation could occur.
Monday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. The weather service said Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 and wind gusts of up to 20 mph. Wednesday’s high should be near 55 degrees.
Latest Weather
No precipitation is in the forecast again until the weekend. There’s a 40% chance of rain Saturday night and a 50% chance Sunday.