Maryland health department reports first heat-related death of the summer

A 52-year-old man in Cecil County has died from heat-related causes, marking the state’s first heat-related death of the year, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death of the season,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Nilesh Kalyanaraman said in a news release Thursday. “As we experience more hot days like today, this tragedy reminds us of how important it is to take every precaution to avoid overheating. Also, be sure to check on family and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness.”

The cause nor date of death has not been released.

During the 2022 extreme heat season from May through September, Maryland had 5 heat-related deaths, down from 28 in 2018, 21 in 2019, 20 in 2020 and 16 in 2021.

As the heat index around Baltimore averaged above 90 degrees between July 4 and July 10, Baltimore City urgent care facilities and hospital emergency departments took in over 450 heat-related visits, according to department of health data.

According to a University of Maryland data through 2021, Maryland’s average annual temperature has risen nearly 4°F (about 2°C) above the pre-industrial average between 1895 and 1915.

In extreme heat, the Maryland Department of Health recommends hydrating, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, wearing loose-fitting and lightweight clothing, staying in the shade and avoiding salt tablets unless advised by a doctor.

Young children, seniors, people with chronic illnesses, people taking certain medications, and those who are exercising or working outdoors are most at-risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, according to department of health guidelines.

Marylanders in need of cooling centers can call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about hours of operation and available accommodations.