Thunderstorms pass through Central Maryland on Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms were moving through Central Maryland on Saturday evening, the National Weather Service reported, some of them producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Precipitation of a quarter to half an inch is possible, bringing heavy rain with instances of flooding possible.

There were severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday evening for Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties and the Eastern Shore, with storms reported in Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia accompanied by multiple lightning strikes.

The likelihood of storms decreases after 2 a.m., with showers continuing until 5 a.m. Showers are expected to recur Sunday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, and again at night.

The low overnight was projected to be 76, with a high near 87 on Sunday.

This article will be updated.