Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night across Maryland as a cold front that spawned deadly tornadoes in Tennessee advances eastward. From Western Maryland into the Baltimore region, meteorologists said, “an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.”
Storms are forecast to develop around the Baltimore region around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said. If any turn severe, the primary threat is likely to be damaging wind gusts that could reach 50-60 mph.
Small hail is also possible in stronger storms, and meteorologists predicted a slight threat of isolated tornadoes.
Storms are forecast to be more numerous and intense to the north and west of Baltimore, from Westminster toward Western Maryland.
Less of a storm threat is forecast for Anne Arundel County and points south and east.
The cold front is forecast to pass through the region by midnight, bringing drier conditions for the middle of the week. Temperatures are forecast to remain mild, with daytime highs in the 50s, until another cold front passes Wednesday night.
Springlike weather is forecast to return by Sunday, and highs are forecast well into the 60s by early next week.