Maryland weather: Latest winter storm could drop 6-8 inches of snow throughout state, starting after midnight Wednesday

The Baltimore area is bracing for its latest snowstorm, which forecasters say will pile up snow and ice around the state.
A winter storm watch remains in effect for much of the state, with the exception of the Eastern Shore, from 3 a.m. Thursday morning to 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Wednesday is likely to be cold but dry, with high temperatures in the low 30s, forecasters say.
Overnight, about an inch of snow is likely to fall, according to the National Weather Service, starting after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.
Thursday, the snow will continue, although there’s a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Forecasters say an additional 3-5 inches of snow and sleet will fall during the day.
The snow and sleet will continue into Thursday night, and gradually taper off into Friday morning.
By the time all is said and done, Baltimore is likely to get 6-8 inches, as are areas to its north and west, plus a tenth to a quarter inch of ice. Places south of Baltimore are poised to get less snow, with 4-6 inches expected in Annapolis, but more ice — a quarter to half an inch of ice is predicted for the state capital.
Inclement weather has temporarily shuttered coronavirus testing sites and vaccination clinics sporadically in the past months. Correspondingly, in the following days, vaccination numbers and coronavirus case numbers have decreased.
Officials said Tuesday that the wintry weather has also delaying some vaccine shipments from other parts of the country to Maryland. Thursday’s storm could have the same effect, straining an already short supply of inoculations.