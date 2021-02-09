Maryland snowstorm timeline: What to expect for this week’s snowstorm and when to expect it

Another snowstorm is expected in the Baltimore area, and this time, it could drop between 4 and 8 inches on the region over the course of several days, leading into Presidents Day weekend.
For those near the mountains of Western Maryland, this storm could be the biggest of the year, and it’s likely to bring anywhere from 8 inches to a foot of snow.
A blast of cold air is accompanying the storm, and could hang around until next week.
Even after the slow-rolling storm leaves the area Friday, there could be more flakes in the forecast. Here’s a rundown for the Baltimore area:
Wednesday: It’ll be a cloudy day with a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon, and high temperatures in the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night: With low temperatures in the upper 20s, snow is expected to begin in earnest at night. There’s a 90% chance.
Thursday: High temperatures will stick to the low 30s, and snow accumulation is likely. Once again, the chance of snow is 90%.
Thursday night: There’s an 80% chance of snow with low temperatures in the mid-20s.
Friday: Snow is likely, and it could mix with freezing rain as the system leaves the area around midday. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation. There may be a few breaks of sun as precipitation leaves the area, but cold temperatures will remain.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with low temperatures in the lower 20s. No precipitation is expected.
Saturday: Some moisture heading into the region could be just enough to cause some light wintry precipitation. There’s a 30% of snow, and the day is likely to be cold and dreary. It’ll be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 30s.
Saturday night: There’s a 50% chance of freezing rain and snow, with low temperatures in the low 20s.
Sunday: It’s likely to be partly sunny, but there’s still a 50% chance of more snow. Highs will remain in the low 30s.
Sunday night: Low temperatures may sink to 15 degrees.
Monday, Presidents Day: Chilly, with high temperatures in the upper 20s.