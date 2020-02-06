“Snowmageddon” began a decade ago with ominous warnings: “This extremely dangerous storm is expected to produce record snowfall for the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas,” the National Weather Service said in a statewide winter storm warning.
And that was just for the first half of the historic storm.
The memorable snowfall actually came in two separate storms that together dropped more than 40 inches of snow on Baltimore.
First, 25 inches fell Feb. 5-6, 2010. At the time, that was Baltimore’s fourth-heaviest snowstorm on record. (It has since gotten bumped to No. 5, after a 29.2-inch storm in January 2016 took the top spot on the list.)
Days later, The Baltimore Sun warned its readers there would be “no rest for the snow-weary,” with forecasts of 10 to 20 inches of snow. There ended up being 19.5 inches of snowfall Feb. 9-10, prompting then-Gov. Martin O’Malley to warn residents that they shouldn’t expect to return to normal life for days.
“Stop already with the ‘Scrape my street down to the pavement.’ That cannot happen for the next 72 hours,” he said.
Official snow records for the region are measured at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
A decade later, no winter has come close to surpassing that one for snowfall in Baltimore. The region got 77 inches of snow that season, and has barely received half as much since then — at the most, 39 inches fell in the winter of 2013-2014.
This winter, the region is so far matching its biggest snow drought of the past decade. BWI has had 1.8 inches of snowfall this season, the same amount that fell the entire winter of 2011-2012. That season holds the record as Baltimore’s least snowy on record.