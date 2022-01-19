Maryland weather: After mild temperatures Wednesday, 1-2 inches of snow could fall in Baltimore by Thursday morning

Mild temperatures Wednesday will give way to chilly weather on Thursday and possibly an inch or two of snow.
Wednesday’s high temperature in Baltimore is 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, precipitation will begin as rain Wednesday night, shortly after sunset. The overnight high temperature is about 33 degrees.
Around 5 a.m. Thursday, the precipitation will begin to transition to snow, and by 7 a.m. it will be mostly snow, said Chesnea Skeen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“Since we’re starting off pretty warm, snow accumulations won’t really start to stick initially, because asphalt and pavement and other areas on the surface that are warmer will have to cool,” Skeen said.
Most of the snow should be out of the area by mid-to-late morning, although there could be lingering flurries in the afternoon.
Forecasters expect 1-2 inches of snow will fall in much of Central Maryland, including Baltimore, Annapolis, Washington, Frederick and Hagerstown. Western Maryland is likely to receive less than an inch.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Maryland State Highway Administration warned commuters to consider delaying their Thursday morning commutes as a result of the wintry weather.
Thursday’s high temperature is around 35 degrees, but it will get colder as the day goes on due to a cold front, dropping below freezing by 5 p.m. There could also be gusty winds up to 20 mph.
“Temperatures will start to drop after sunrise tomorrow because of the front moving through, so while the high tomorrow is 35, that high will be pretty early in the day, and then the temperatures will drop significantly overnight,” Skeen said.
Overnight Thursday into Friday, the temperature will drop as low as 15 degrees, and Friday the high temperature will be 26 degrees.
Forecasters are also monitoring another possible snowstorm Saturday morning. Over time, forecasting models for the storm have shifted south and east, reducing the possible impact on the Baltimore area. Areas east of Interstate 95 have the highest probability of snowfall, but it’s too soon to say how much is expected.
So far this year, about 3 inches have fallen at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, right around the normal tally for January — 3.1 inches, according to National Weather Service data.