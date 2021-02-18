Some areas see heavy snow, others wintry mix, as winter storm begins in the Baltimore area

Snowflakes, sleet and freezing rain started to fall around the Baltimore region early Thursday morning, beginning the area’s latest winter storm.
The storm could to drop 4 to 6 inches on Baltimore, and a few more inches north and west of the city, forecasters say. A winter storm warning is in effect until Friday at 6 a.m.
As of about 6 a.m. Thursday, 5 inches of snow had been recorded in Manchester in northern Carroll County and 3 inches in Bentley Springs in northern Baltimore County. But in Baltimore City’s Pimlico neighborhood, just 0.1 inches were recorded.
The precipitation is likely to transition to a wintry mix in most of the region by midday. Since some areas, like Baltimore City, were already seeing sleet and rain in the early morning hours, forecasters suggested the forecast accumulations could be “admittedly a bit on the high side.”
Forecasters say a “quick burst of heavy snow” Thursday morning is likely in some areas, and could be a major problem, especially with cold roads. Snow rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour, allowing for quick accumulation.
“We have been observing at several locations where visibility has rapidly dropped from 10 miles to 1/2 mile in just 20 minutes,” a National Weather Service forecast reads.
High temperatures will remain in the upper 20s Thursday.
Locations along interstate 95, and to the south and east, will be most likely to see freezing rain accumulations later Thursday morning and into the afternoon, forecasters said, which could worsen travel disruptions.
Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday morning, state troopers responded to six traffic crashes, six disabled vehicles and 31 calls for service. The Maryland State Highway Administration reported a crash between three trucks in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, on Route 100 West at Coca Cola Drive.
“We expect those numbers to increase, due to hazardous driving conditions. Please make every effort to stay off the roads today,” state police wrote in a tweet.
Coronavirus testing and vaccination sites, government offices and school systems all announced closures for Thursday, and in some cases Friday.
The precipitation is likely to diminish in intensity throughout the remainder of the snowstorm. There’s likely to be lingering light mixed precipitation late Thursday and overnight, according to the weather service. There’s a chance snow could resume after midnight.
After the storm system leaves, it’s likely to be chilly and brisk, with “the coldest air mass of the season” likely to move into the region over the weekend, although forecasters note that isn’t saying much given that temperatures have been mild this winter.
The next storm system, arriving Monday, could bring another round of light mixed precipitation, the weather service said.