Icy conditions persist on Maryland roads Thursday morning after snow

The Maryland State Highway Administration is warning motorists to exercise caution while driving Thursday morning, and delay travel if possible, as slippery road conditions continue after wintry weather on Wednesday.
“Overnight temperatures have left roads slippery especially on ramps, overpasses and bridges,” the administration wrote in a tweet.
Temperatures are likely to rise above freezing by midday in much of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
From 9 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, Maryland State Police responded to 1,159 calls for service, which included 356 crashes, 226 disabled or unattended vehicles and 17 roadside hazards, including downed trees and wires, officials wrote in a tweet.
The highest snowfall total in Maryland Wednesday was recorded in northern Frederick County. Sabillasville, which is close to the Pennsylvania border, got more than a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Baltimore area, snowfall totals varied considerably. About 1.6 inches fell at BWI. But 3.2 inches fell near Pimlico, and 2.5 inches fell in Catonsville. Higher totals were recorded in northern Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties — close to 7 inches.
In Baltimore, the snowfall total was the largest since March 1, 2019, when 2.3 inches fell at BWI.
Although no more precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week, chilly temperatures are likely to stick around, with highs in the upper 30s expected for Baltimore on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, highs are expected to reach the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
This story will be updated.