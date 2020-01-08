The National Weather Service has issued a warning for a possible snow squall in parts of Maryland, including along Interstate 83 in parts of Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties.
Experts are warning of poor visibility around 8:30 a.m. caused by heavy and blowing snow, with wind gusts expected to reach 30 mph. The warning lasts until 9 a.m.
A warning is also in effect in central Montgomery County and in Virginia’s Loudon County.
Meteorologists warn commuters to reduce speed and turn on headlights as the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.