Wintry cold is in the forecast for Baltimore this month, and meteorologists are already starting to gauge what that means for late fall snow chances here.
The first blast of frigid air is forecast by the end of this week. High temperatures are expected to only reach the mid-40s, about 10-15 degrees colder than normal for this time of year, on Friday and Saturday.
A system riding ahead of that cold front is forecast to dust New England with snow Thursday night and Friday, and some of that wintry precipitation could reach Western Maryland. AccuWeather.com said the storm could be “disruptive,” but not major, with a blanket of snow likely across northern and western Pennsylvania, southern New York and southern New England by Friday morning.
But National Weather Service forecasters don’t expect the frigid air to move in quick enough for Central Maryland to receive anything but some chilly rain.
Then, another slug of Arctic air is forecast to move in at the beginning of next week — and it could be even colder. Light precipitation is forecast as it moves in Monday, and it could fall as snow at higher elevations north and west of the Baltimore region.
“At this point, thinking any snow potential will stay well to the northwest of the I-95 corridor, and likely even be confined to the higher elevations,” weather service forecasters wrote Tuesday. They added that “this forecast could certainly change" over the next week.
Climate forecasts suggest a cold trend could continue for the eastern United States into the following week, too, so there could be more snow chances where that came from.
November snowfall is not uncommon in the Baltimore region, though it’s usually light. The region has seen at least a trace of November snow in more than two out of every three years on record.
Any measurable snowfall would be noteworthy, especially after last year. Baltimore experienced its heaviest November snowfall since 1989, when 1.7 inches fell Nov. 15.