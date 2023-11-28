Snow falls in Maryland, predicted in Baltimore area Tuesday

Snow has appeared in Maryland on Tuesday with some potentially arriving in the Baltimore area, according to the National Weather Service.

The Maryland State Highway Administration reported snow falling in Western Maryland at 9:20 a.m. and cautioned drivers to slow down and stay behind snow equipment.

As temperatures drop to below freezing, the NWS is forecasting flurries in the Baltimore metro region. Less than an inch of snow is predicted.

The temperature high in the region is anticipated to be 37 degrees and get as low as 20 degrees. Tuesday is expected to have wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday should be sunny with a high of 40 degrees and wind blowing up to 20 mph. At night, temperatures will hit a low around 24 degrees.

Forecasters expect Thursday to have temperatures as high as 54 degrees, and in the evening, temperatures will drop to a low around 36 degrees.

Baltimore County has two freezing weather shelters for when the temperature forecast calls for freezing weather below 32 degrees: the Eastern Family Resource Center at 9150 Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale and the Community Health Center at 1811 Woodlawn Drive in Woodlawn.

Baltimore City has many winter emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness on nights when the temperature with wind chill reaches freezing, 32 degrees and below.

Families, adults and couples seeking shelter referrals can contact the Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540 on weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends 4 to 9 p.m.

On nights when the winter shelters are active, community partners and shelter-seekers can also contact the Winter Shelter Hotline at 410-305-7132 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Winter shelters in Baltimore city include:

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center at 17 W. Franklin St.

Beans & Bread at 402 S. Bond St.

Health Care for the Homeless at 421 Fallsway.

Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training at 301 N. High St.

Sleep Inn & Suites at 301 Fallsway.

Holiday Inn Express at 221 N. Gay St.

Accommodations will be provided at the shelter sites from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next morning. Each person will be provided access to dinner and breakfast, shower and laundry services, case management, vaccine clinics, and transportation to and from the shelter.