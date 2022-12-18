Maryland weather: Snow and rain likely Christmas weekend in Baltimore

A wish for a white Christmas in Baltimore might come true — at least partially. A chance of snow and rain begins early Thursday and continues into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Bundle up this week and expect highs in the low 40s with wind gusts as fast as 25 mph through Monday. Sunny skies, sans wind gusts, are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance of precipitation begins Thursday after 1 a.m. with a 30% chance of snow. There’s a 60% chance of rain and snow later in the day, with rain likely Thursday night. On Friday, the chance of rain and snow is 70%.

This story might be updated.